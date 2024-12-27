Sponsor

Catherine Jaunita Jones passed from this life peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at her home in Texarkana, TX.

Catherine was born along with 11 siblings to Charles and Glayds (Tedford) Sullivan on August 30, 1934. She lived a life full of warmth and dedication to those around her. In October of 1992, Catherine united in marriage to Jimmy Jones of Texarkana, Texas, and for 32 years they remained devoted to one another.

Catherine was a charter member of the Texarkana Quadrille along with her adoring husband Jimmy. Catherine and Jimmy spent many years traveling the country participating in trail rides with the” “Stepping Out Gang”.

Catherine was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church Texarkana. She was the assistant secretary of the Sunday school class “The Golden Circle”. Catherine and the ladies of her Sunday school class raised funds to provide shoebox gifts to children in need. Which provided a tangible way to share God’s love with the children who received the boxes. Catherine stood steadfast in her faith and testimony of salvation.

Catherine has been a pharmacy technician for most of her career.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jimmy Jones; Catherine’s 6 children, David Stone of Red Lick, TX., Mary (Marty) Surber of Como, TX., Teri (Frank) Faust of Searcy, AR., and Jason (Lisa) Jones of Red Water, TX, and daughter-in-law Cynthia Rutherford Stone of Texarkana, TX; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-great-grandchild; 4 siblings; numerous nieces and nephews; and a large circle of dear friends.

Catherine was preceded in death by her 7 brothers and sisters and her two children Quentilla “Kennie” Stone Mosenfelder and Jeffery Stone.

Memorial contributions can be made to the “Golden Circle Sunday School Class” in the care of First Baptist Church Texarkana. In honor of Catherine Jones.

Services will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home 3515 Texas Blvd. Texarkana, TX 75503 on Friday, December 27, 2024. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM for visitation services. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Mike Beck of First Baptist Church Texarkana beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5200 E Broad St Texarkana, AR 71854.