Sponsor

Billy Askins, age 94, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at Windsor Cottage, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Johnny and Grace Askins on April 15, 1930, in Fouke, Arkansas.

Mr. Askins spent his working days as an employee of Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in his free time. Some of his hobbies were horse riding, motorcycles, and games. He was a member of the Faith Assembly of God Church. His family described him as a faithful man of God who always had a smile and a heart big as all outdoors. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents Johnny and Grace Askins; wife Ludean Askins; son Mackey Askins; brother Harold Askins; and granddaughter, Toni Miller.

Left to cherish his memory are daughter Betty Walker and husband David and Lawanna McClure and husband Jimmy; sister Melba Gene Stanley; grandchildren Calvin Holcomb, Jayson Wardlaw, Jennifer Askins, Justin Askins, Jessica Askins, and Michael Culberson; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Brother Bruce Smithson officiating. The interment will be at Concord Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas, under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. The visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2024, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.