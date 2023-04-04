Advertisement

Cathy Elaine Dillard, age 71 of New Boston, Texas passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 in a local hospital. Mrs. Dillard was born October 27, 1951 in New Boston, Texas to J.B and Ethel Raney. She was a retired Dispatcher with New Boston Police Department, member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Daniels Chapel Methodist Church and is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Raney.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Charles Dillard of New Boston, Texas, a daughter and son in law, Tanya and Doug Allen of New Boston, Texas, grandchildren, Wyatt and Justin Allen of New Boston, Texas, Brittney and Whittney Allen of Ada, Oklahoma, a brother and sister in law, Larry and Paula Raney of DeKalb, Texas and numerous adopted grandchildren that called her “Mamaw”, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Jimmy Woodard officiating. Interment will follow in Woodstock Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 P.M., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the funeral home.

