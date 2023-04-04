Ida Frances Burnett

Advertisement

Ida Frances Brabham Willis Burnett, age 94, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, April 2, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Burnett was born on April 20, 1928 in Cass County, Texas to Austin and Lizzie (McCoy) Brabham.

Mrs. Burnett went to grade school in Douglassville, Texas and graduated from Atlanta High School, Atlanta, Texas. She started work as a secretary at the Atlanta High School, the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, and Atlanta National Bank and retired from Bowie Cass Electric in Douglassville, Texas.

She was active in the Cedar Grove Methodist Church, the Atlanta Methodist Church, Douglassville Methodist Church and the Hardy Memorial Methodist Church in Texarkana, Texas. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Thomas Willis and Joe A. Burnett, brother, W.A. (Shorty) Brabham; sister, Elizabeth (Tuttel) Beard; nephew, Joe D. Beard and wife Mary Beard and stepson, Jim Burnett.

She is survived by one stepson, Ron Burnett of Texarkana, Arkansas; two great nephews, Bryan Beard and wife Audra and son Koen, Austin Beard and wife Andria and children, Ashley and Allison.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Hardy Memorial Methodist Church with the Rev. Richard Heyduck officiating. Services are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

A reception will follow immediately after the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Hardy Memorial Methodist Church, 6203 N. Kings Hwy, Texarkana, TX 75503.

