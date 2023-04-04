Tim Johnson

Advertisement

Timothy William Johnson, age 65 of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Sunday April 2, 2023.

Timothy was born on October 29, 1957 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Theron and Kathryn Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theron Parker Johnson and Kathryn Margaret Podvin; brother Terry Johnson; and granddaughter Ella Madison May.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 39 years, Cynthia Johnson; his daughter, Sarah Johnson of Texarkana, Arkansas; his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel & Falon Johnson of Horatio, Arkansas; his son and daughter-in-law, Steven & Elizabeth Johnson of Ashdown, Arkansas; 8 grandchildren, Knox, Perry, Jack, J.D., Evan, Eden, Eli, and Elon; his siblings, Kathy Kostner of Scottsdale, Arizona, Ken & Kathy Johnson of Texarkana, Arkansas, Tom & Nena Johnson of McGehee, Arkansas, Pete and Peggy Jones of Texarkana, Texas; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Mr. Johnson spent over 42 years working at Ashdown’s paper mill starting out with Nekoosa, then working under Georgia Pacific and now Domtar, clocking out as the top operator of the #2 pulp mill. In his free time, he enjoyed feeling the breeze blowing through his beard on his Harley-Davidson, grilling on the back porch, listening to music, and spending time with family.

His family described him as honest and hardworking. He would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need.

He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 6:00 pm at Dee’s Barn & Venue, 122 Little River 11, Ashdown, Arkansas.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

