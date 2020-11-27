Advertisement

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert “Eddy” Haynes, age 80, announce his homegoing. Eddy died peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, with the love of his life, Shirley and their four daughters, at his bedside. And his other love, sweet puppy Lacy, sleeping beside him.

Eddy was born on September 14, 1940 in Prescott, Arkansas to Mr. Olen and Mrs. Ada Mae Haynes. He accepted Christ at an early age and began serving the Lord faithfully when he and Shirley married on July 24, 1973 and began their teamwork of Christian ministry together. For almost 50 years, he served as a Sunday School teacher and Music Minister while Shirley played the piano to accompany him. He loved his church family at Echo Hills Baptist Church in Redwater. He also had the opportunity to lead several of his great grandchildren to the Lord.

Eddy was preceded in death by his parents and by one sister and one brother. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ross Haynes; four daughters, Kim and Danny Stigaullde of Prescott, Arkansas, Donna and Geoff Dobson of Temple, Texas, Kay and Scott Wright of Texarkana, Texas, and Connie Haynes of Texarkana, Texas. He had 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is survived also by two brothers and their spouses, Vernon and Frances Haynes, and Jerry and Vicky Haynes.

The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Encompass Hospice for their special attention and love shown to us.

Visitation will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the Chapel at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Dr. Truman Campbell officiating.

