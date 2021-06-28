Advertisement

Cathy Roberts, 68, of Fouke, died June 25, 2021 in a local hospital. She was born April 28, 1953 to Roy and Shelby Pilgreen Akins in Fairfield, California.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Joe Akins, sister, Janet Akins and husband Ronnie Roberts.

Cathy loved reading, shopping, and being an aunt. She always had an encouraging word and was super kind. She was a very generous woman.

She is survived by her two sisters, Nona McCommas of Texarkana, Arkansas, Connie Alton of Fouke, Arkansas; two brothers in laws, Danny Roberts of Florida, Lynn Roberts of Fouke, Arkansas, sister in law, Jeanna Rogers of Texarkana and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Memorial service will be held 3:00 pm, Monday, July 5, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel, Texarkana, Arkansas.