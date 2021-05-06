Advertisement

Pam Trone, beloved wife, mother, and friend passed away peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee on April 24, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with a brain tumor. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I’ve kept the faith”. (2 Timothy 4:7).

Pam was born in Greenwood, Mississippi on February 20, 1950 to George and Myra Vanlandingham. After graduating from Calhoun City High School, she attended Baylor University where she was a Tri-delta sorority member. After earning a master’s degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Dallas, Texas, Pam enjoyed a rewarding career at St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas where she passionately served her patients through their rehabilitation.

Her life was centered and grounded in her family, her friends, and her faith. She lived boldly with a genuine and memorable smile, continually moving forward even as she endured health challenges for the last 13 years.

Always one to keep a packed suitcase ready, Pam enjoyed many years of extensive travel and adventures with her husband, children, and friends, both for pleasure and for service. Especially close to Pam’s heart were mission trips to Guatemala.

Pam is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dr. Tim Trone of Nashville, Tennessee; son James Trone of Nashville; son Matt Trone and wife Kim of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Bella Grace, Abram, Asher, Reese, Grace, and Brooke; two brothers, George Vanlandingham and wife Marcia of Leland, Mississippi, Steve Vanlandingham and wife Cynthia of McKinney, Texas and their children Brian, Lauren, Elliott, and Haven. She was preceded in death and welcomed in heaven by her son, Mark.

Perhaps King Solomon, when he included in Proverbs 31 the passage of a faithful and noble wife, had foreknowledge of Pam.

Please join with her family in the celebration of her life and the commemoration of her passing on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church Texarkana in the Worship Center, Texarkana, Texas. All are welcome to attend the visitation following the service in the Atrium.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Guatemala San Raymundo Mission Project through refugeinternational.com or the Navy Seal Foundation at navysealfoundation.org.

Services are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.