Cecil Edward Smith Sr., age 88, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 16, 1935, in Dyersburg, TN, to Fred and Hassie Smith, Cecil was a dedicated City Marshal in Nash, Texas. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, farming, and hearing the gospel. His family described him as an original, a blessing, their hero, best friend, mentor, and role model. He was the greatest husband, father, and grandfather anyone could ask for.

Cecil was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Hassie Smith; two brothers, J.T. Smith and Buddy Smith; and two sisters, Judy Smith and Mary Wilkins.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 67 years, Bonita Smith; three sons, Cecil Jr. and wife Deborah Smith, Ricky Smith, and Danny Smith; one daughter, Ginger and husband Tommy Gooch; twelve grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to say a special to Thank you Mr. Smith’s hospice nurse Rosie who knows Jesus.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Chapelwood Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.