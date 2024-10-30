Sponsor

Winnie Rhea Cunningham, 96, of Maud, Texas, died Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the home of her daughter, Elaine Caudle.

Mrs. Cunningham was born June 25, 1928, in DeKalb, Texas. She worked at Guaranty Bond State Bank in Redwater, Texas, and later at Oaklawn Bank in Texarkana, Texas where she retired. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Redwater.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude W. Cunningham, who died in 2003.

Survivors include one daughter, Elaine, and husband Kenneth Caudle of Maud, Texas. One granddaughter, Dana and husband Rian Musgrove of Atlanta, Texas. Two great grandsons, Brady and wife Faith Cauley, and Matthew Cauley all of Texarkana, Texas. Two Bonus great granddaughters, Briana Musgrove of Longview, Texas, and Madelaine Musgrove of Atlanta, Texas. Three bonus grandsons, Kenny and wife Melonie Caudle, and Kevin and Keith Caudle.

One Son, Michael and wife, Sheila of Maud, Texas. Three grandsons, Stacy Cunningham of Redwater, Texas, Greg Cunningham of Maud, Texas, Dusty and wife, Tina Cunningham of New Boston, Texas. Four great grandsons, Corbin and wife, Taylor Foster of Mount Vernon, Texas, Noah Cunningham, Calbe Whithead, and Dax Cunningham all of New Boston, Texas. One great granddaughter, Corley Cunningham, one great, great granddaughter, Bellamy, one great, great grandson, Graham Foster.

Funeral services will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 3:00 pm with the Rev’s Mike Powell, and Jay Launius officiating. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 30, 2024, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.