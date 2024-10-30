Sponsor

Danny Meshell, age 66, of Texarkana, AR, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2024.

Danny was born on June 27, 1958, in Pasadena, TX to his parents, Wilburn and Lorraine Meshell. Danny was a 1976 graduate of Arkansas High School. He was a master electrician, owning his own successful business, Meshell Electric and Unit Construction. He was also the owner of The Hush Puppy Restaurant during the early 90’s. He enjoyed hunting, water skiing, and spending time on the river with his family and friends . He loved to make his friends laugh, and was always equipped with a comical joke or comeback. All that knew him would say he was the life of the party. He loved to travel, going to many places across the world such as the Virgin Islands, Europe, South America, as well as many cities within the United States. He loved music, dancing, and could out sing any song on the radio. His family will remember him for being the strongest man they have ever known. He was a mans man.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Linda Meshell and Janet Meshell.

He is survived by his two children, Devan and Josh Powell of Texarkana, AR, and Jack and Hayley Meshell of Alexander, AR; four grandsons, Brody Powell, Parker Powell and his wife, Savanna, Jackson Meshell, and Hayden Meshell, and one great-grandson, Kohen Powell; along with a host of other family members and friends.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. John Roberts officiating.

The family will receive friends the hour before the service in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.