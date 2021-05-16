Advertisement

Cecil Harvey Burrage, Jr., age 63, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 13, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Burrage was born on May 20, 1957 in Downey, California. He was a welder’s helper on the pipeline and a member of the Pipeliners Local 798. He was also a member of The Vessel Church. Cecil was an avid fisherman and was a devoted husband, father, and friend to many. Cecil never met a stranger and was always sharing the love of his Lord and Savior with everyone he encountered. The most important thing in his life was telling people about Jesus, if not through his words than through the life he lived.

He is survived by his loving wife of four years, Paula Burrage; two daughters and sons in-law, Liberty and Adam Chumley of Texarkana, Arkansas, Candace and Larry Knowlton of Palm Springs, California; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Dillon Burrage of Texarkana, Arkansas, Christopher and Sam Burrage stationed in the United States Air Force; four grandchildren, Holland Chumley, Landon Knowlton, Logan Knowlton, Liam Knowlton and a host of other friends and relatives.

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Vessel Church with Pastor Jonathan Youngblood officiating.

Memorials may be made to The Vessel Church, 722 Pine Street Texarkana, Texas 75503.