Maurice Altus Markle

Maurice A. “Al” Markle, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Markle was born February 9, 1932 in Hatfield, Arkansas. He was the retired owner of Markle and Moon Garage, retired from Gibson Asphalt, member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church and a U.S. Navy veteran having served during the Korean Conflict.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Markle.

He is survived by his children, Mark Markle and wife Shirley of Cross Roads, Arkansas, Gregg Markle of Texarkana, Texas, Rick Markle and wife Janna of Waddy, Kentucky, Rose Markle of Euless, Texas and Geno Salias and wife Deby of Crosby, Texas; one brother, Argus Markle and wife Becky of Ashdown, Arkansas; one sister, Edna Maxwell and husband Harry of Spring, Texas; seven grandchildren, Beth Moore, Allison Edwards, Brandi Rasmussen, Jacob Rasmussen, Joshua Markle, Kelsey Markle and Taryn Markle; eight great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Cornerstone Baptist Church with Rev. David Holder and Rev. Jimmy Albrecht officiating. Burial will be in Red Bayou Cemetery, New Boston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Dallas, Texas in memory of Al Markle and Cyleigh Belgard.