Curtis Wayne Rogers

Curtis Rogers, 83 of Redwater, Texas passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at Heritage Plaza Nursing Center, Texarkana, Texas. Mr. Rogers was born November 10, 1937 in Maud, Texas to Johnie and Odell Rogers. He was retired from GTE, was an avid fisherman, loving husband, father and grandfather, and a member of First Baptist Church, Redwater, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Rogers of Redwater, Texas, his children, Myra Depineda of Redwater, Texas, John and Donna Rogers of Maud, Texas, Bryant and Nancy Rogers of Redwater, Texas, Amy and Jeff Johnson of Genoa, Arkansas, twelve grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, siblings, Vera Gray of Redwater, Carolyn and W.L.Sherman of Atlanta, Texas, J.D.and Sandy Rogers of Hooks, Texas, Sharon Clardy of Valley View, Texas, Larry and Marion Rogers of Ashdown, Arkansas and numerous other relatives and friends

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, May, 18, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Redwater, Texas with Bro. Todd Reed and Bro. Mike Powell officiating. Interment will be in Redwater Cemetery under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. There is no set visitation.