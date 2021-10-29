Advertisement

Charles Allen Potter, 80, of Texarkana, Texas, went to his eternal home Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born December 17, 1940, in Texarkana to Mary “Wilma” and Jimmie Jackson Potter. Wilma, a Dillard’s associate, and Jimmie, a Borden route salesman, taught him the value of hard work and compassion for others, qualities he carried into his legal practice of over 50 years.

He began his legal career with Dennis K. Williams in the State National Bank building in downtown Texarkana after graduating from law school at the University of Arkansas in 1965. He was a part-time public defender for many years in Miller and Lafayette Counties. He enjoyed practicing general and criminal law until his health declined. He had a special way of talking to his clients and loved practicing law. His influence on the law will continue on through his three sons and son-in-law.

In 2011, he founded The Potter Firm, where he spent the final years of his legal career practicing with his three sons. He advocated for hundreds of clients in both criminal and civil cases. He was well-versed in cases involving everything from commercial litigation to federal criminal charges. He was highly experienced with navigating both state and federal courts and was deeply committed to ensuring that his clients received the counsel and guidance that they needed in challenging times. With his decades of insight and battle-tested experience, he offered a unique level of counsel and was featured on the Maury Povich show discussing one of his cases. He was also asked by local filmmaker Charles B. Pierce to play a retired lawyer in Pierce’s “The Legend of Boggy Creek, II”.

A great joy in his life was building his hunting and fishing camp on the Cossatot River along with his sons, son-in-law, and grandsons. He enjoyed the beauty of the woodlands and river and wanted nothing more than to leave a lasting source of enjoyment for his children, grandchildren, and their children.

His influence in achieving higher education will live on with his grandchildren, two having received master’s degrees and two working toward master’s degrees. He was so proud of all their achievements. He was a member of First Baptist Church Moores Lane and received Christ as his Savior when he was 16, having attended Glorietta and Ridgecrest youth camps.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



He leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Susan Martin Potter of Texarkana, Texas; four children, Tommy Potter (Rebecca), Debbie Potter Veon (Bob), Jake Potter (Kinley), and Josh Potter (Rachael) all of Texarkana, Arkansas; two siblings, David Potter Sr. (Charlotte) of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Peggy Burson (Ron) of Texarkana, Texas; two stepsons Scot Clayborn (Robin) and Jason Claiborne of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Greer Veon of Conway, Arkansas, John Veon of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Taylor Potter of Lafayette, Louisiana, Lauren Potter of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Alice Potter of Texarkana, Arkansas; three step-grandchildren, Lyndey Kelly (Christian) of Marietta, Georgia, Lauren Clayborn of Dallas, Texas, and Zack Clayborn of Dallas, Texas; one great-step-grandchild Mabel Kelly; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also grateful for the loyalty of his caregiver, Cassandra Rone, over the past three years.

Services will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 1:30 pm at First Baptist Church Moores Lane.



Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Potter, Jacob Potter, Joshua Potter, Taylor Potter, Bob Veon, John Veon, David Potter II, and Jackson Potter. Honorary pallbearers will be David Potter, Sr., Pete Gray, Art Amaril, Bob Harrison, Ronny Sharp and Damon Young.

Memorials may be made to the Golden Circle Sunday School Class in care of First Baptist Church, 3015 Moores Lane, Texarkana TX 75503, or the Dean’s Scholarship Fund for Excellence, University of Arkansas School of Law, 1045 W. Maple Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701.

