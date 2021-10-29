Advertisement

Ulises Martinez, 17 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Monday October 25, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:30 pm Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 4505 Elizabeth Street, Texarkana, Texas 75503 with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery.

The Holy Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM Friday at the funeral home chapel with visitation following.

Arrangement’s are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

