Charles Armstrong

Charles W. Armstrong, age 90, passed away at his home in Redwater, Texas at midnight on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Armstrong, his son, Thomas; and sister, Judy Davis.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Lance Davis of Redwater, Texas; grandson, Shelby Moore of Redwater; granddaughters and her husband, Samantha and Skyeler Reeder of Texarkana, Texas, and Stephanie Moore of Washington DC; two great-grandsons, Joseph and Matthew Reeder of Texarkana, Texas.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Westside Church of Christ followed by a burial at Turner Cemetery in Emory, Texas at 3:00 PM.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

