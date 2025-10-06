Sponsor

Charles Colbert Owens, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Charles was born on April 11, 1935, to his parents, Colbert ‘Bert” and Ova Dobson Owens. Charles began his career in the automotive industry in the 1960s, working on vehicle transmissions. With a strong work ethic and a passion for fixing things, he opened his own transmission shop, Owens Transmission, in 1972. Over the decades, Charles earned a reputation not just for his technical expertise, but for his honesty and dedication to his customers and community.

When he wasn’t under the hood of a car, Charles could be found doing the things he loved most—bird hunting in the fall, setting trotlines for catfish, and playing cards with friends on the weekend.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Owens; his daughter, Patricia Carmack; grandson, Jim Collier; and his parents, Bert and Ova Owens.

He is survived by his children, Ruth Ann and Johnny Collier of Gilmer, TX, Terry and Barbara Owens of West Liberty, KY, Bobby Joe and Tammy Henderson of Texarkana, AR; 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren; as well as his siblings, Bill Owens of Genoa, AR, Raymond Honeycutt of Barlett, TN, and Sue Garcia od New, Orleans, LA: along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Jermey Jones, Chris Carmack, BJ Henderson, Gage Jones, Lakyn Bunn, Kaden Bunn

Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – AR with Bro. Skipper Bryant officiating.

Graveside services will follow at 3:30 PM at Rondo Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia & Alzheimer’s Alliance at 100 Memory Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 or St. Jude’s Children Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105