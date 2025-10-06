Sponsor

Patricia “Pat” Irene Metzger, age 82, of Fouke, Arkansas, died on Friday, October 3, 2025, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Pat was born on January 18, 1943, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, and spent most of her life in Fouke, where she built lasting connections with her community and family. She was retired from Flying J Truck Stop, where she worked for many years and was known for her dedication and warm personality. Pat enjoyed watching Hallmark movies and listening to music from the 1950s and ’60s- especially classic country and rock and roll. She was also an excellent cook who made sure no one ever left her home hungry-her kitchen was always a place of comfort, good food, and love. Pat loved her fur babies —Chico, Runt, and Sissy —who brought her joy and companionship throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Metzger; her father, Clair Moore Sr.; her mother, Ethelyn Moore; and one brother, Clair Moore Jr.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Metzger of Fouke, Arkansas; Tonya Segroves and her husband, Lloyd Segroves, of Fouke, Arkansas; and Nicholas Metzger of Texarkana, Texas; six grandchildren, Brandy and Adam Ross, Betty and Casey Brown, Rebel Metzger, Kerry Green, Mikki Green, and Savanna Green; and five great grandchildren, Kahlani Brown, Paisley Brown, Hadlie Brown, Athena Ross and Axel Ross and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Terry Pruzis officiating. Burial will be in Fouke Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.