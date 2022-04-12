Advertisement

Rebecca “Gayle” Hines, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. She was born on July 16, 1942, in Atlanta, Texas, to T.J. and Sue Adair.

Mrs. Hines was the owner and operator of Gayle’s Cosmetics and Accessories & Abby Gayle’s Clothing Store in Texarkana, Texas. She loved both her stores and her customers and was committed to “making all the women of Texarkana beautiful”. Mrs. Hines was also a member of Walnut Church of Christ – Texarkana, Texas.

She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Advertisement

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over sixty-one years, Roger Hines, Sr.; her sister, Phyllis Stewart; and her grandson, Philip Hines.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Roger Hines, Jr. and wife Karen of Kosciusko, Mississippi, Kevin Hines and wife Jill of Nacogdoches, Texas, Scott Hines and girlfriend Glenda Shuff of Bossier City, Louisiana; eight grandchildren, Malcolm Hines, Matthew Hines, Hunter Hines, Brooke Willis, Haley Hines, Garrett Hines, Haden Hines, Abby Gayle Hines; six great-grandchildren; sister, Linda McGregor; sister-in-law, Shirley Spakes and her husband Larry; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The family would also like to thank Amy Warren for taking such good care of Mom’s needs.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas with Jerry Monholland officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM the day before the service.



Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park – Texarkana, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or at www.cancer.org.

