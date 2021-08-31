Advertisement

Charles Edward Benson, II, age 77, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord and his wife on August 25, 2021, his wife’s birthday. Surrounded by what he loved most, his family.

He was born September 19, 1943, in Fairmont, West Virginia. Charles was a veteran of the Air Force where he was a staff Sergeant and he proudly served multiple tours in Vietnam. He was a Christian by faith and a member of Tanglewood Missionary Baptist Church. He was a member of the Atlanta Masonic Lodge #463 and also of the Order of the Eastern Star of Linden. Charles was married to his loving wife Patricia for 43 years. What he was most proud of was his family. He loved and adored his wife, his children and grandchildren. He was affectionately known by those he loved as “Pops”.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia Ann Benson and by his parents Grover and Betty Withers.



He is survived by 3 sons, and two daughters-in-law, Charles E. Benson III, of Dublin, Georgia, Michael and Susie Benson of Atlanta, Texas, Patrick and Tracy Benson of Queen City, Texas, Crystal Sorber of California, seven grandchildren, Dillan “Big D” and Cierra Benson, Dylan “Lil D” and Evan Benson, Miranda and Freddy Curtis, and Kelsie Benson-Pannel; four great-grandchildren, Baby Kate, Hadley “Chunky McFluff Butt”, Fletcher, River and Baby Curtis on the way.

Memorial services will be held at Tanglewood Missionary Baptist Church, at 4:00 pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021 to honor the life of Charles Edward Benson II, Bro. Gary McNatt officiating.

The family would like to thank everyone for coming to remember and honor their loved one.