Loma Rachel King passed away at her home on August 28, 2021 at 94 years of age surrounded by her loving family. She was the oldest of two children born to Lenice and Auburn (A.V.) Rachel. She graduated from Atlanta High School in 1944. After high school, she attended secretary school and gained employment at the Highway Department. As her career progressed, she became Executive Secretary to Vacso Brabham at Atlanta Federal Savings and Loan, then Atlanta ISD; with her sharp mind for figures and driven work ethic, Loma finished her career with Atlanta ISD as their Tax Assessor/Collector. After WWII, she met and married US Navy veteran, Robert (Bob) Lee King.

Though Bob passed much sooner than Loma, they filled their years together with travel and many cherished memories with friends and family. Loma and Bob ventured from Yellowstone to Colorado, Oregon, California, and back again with not only their family of four in tow, but also Loma’s mother-in-law. Loma’s favorite travels were to Yosemite National Park and motorhome trips with grandchildren later in life.

After Bob’s death, Loma took up the mantle of matriarch for her family by providing wisdom and joy throughout her abundant years. She continued traveling with her friends and loved going to visit the grandkids all over the country, with recent trips in her young 90’s to California and Minnesota. She nurtured lifetime friendships with a cherished group of ladies that withstood the tests of time, loss, and wildly competitive table games.

Loma was a lifelong member of First Christian Church of Atlanta where she served as District President of Christian Women’s Fellowship and Secretary/Treasurer for the church. Loma’s generous heart made room not only for her own family, but also countless others who also knew her as Mrs. Loma, Aunt Loma, or Mamaw well beyond her own family. She loved keeping up with the community, particularly her morning routine of faithfully reading the paper while drinking coffee with Carlean. An astute literary critic of the obituaries, Loma would have wanted her family to ensure the length of this reflection reflected their regard, even as the many words contained herein cannot convey that love.

Loma loved making every Sunday a celebration that rivaled the best Thanksgiving dinners. Each and every Sunday, even her last Sunday on this side of Heaven, Loma ensured her family, friends, and anyone passing through left her home full of laughter, love, and down-home Southern cooking.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Lee King, her parents A.V. and Lenice, brother, Milton Vern Rachel, beloved sister-in-law Katherine King Brackin, and great-grandchild Erin Elaine Stewart. She leaves behind her sister-in-law, Elsie Morris Rachel of Atlanta as well as her two beloved daughters, Carol King Price with husband John Price of Atlanta, Texas and Kay King Partee with husband Randall Partee also of Atlanta, Texas. Loma cherished her role as ‘Mamaw’ to her grandchildren: Benjamin Stewart and wife Lucy Stewart of Mesa, Arizona; Sarah Stewart Feimster and husband Greg Feimster of Atlanta, Texas; Justin Partee and wife Alissa Partee of Maple Grove, Minnesota; Jeff Partee and fiance Abigail Horst of Waldo, Arkansas; David Price and wife Tera Pruitt of Cambridge, England; and Laura Price Hall and husband Jared Hall of Vancouver, British Columbia. Loma enjoyed the adoration of her nine dearly loved great-grandchildren: Christian, Baylor, and Beau Stewart; Lily and Greta Feimster; Carter, Reese, and Charlotte Partee; and Madeline Price. She also leaves behind her dearest friend Francis Burnett of Texarkana, Texas, along with numerous beloved cousins and friends.

The family would like to also offer their abundant gratitude to Carlean James who became more family than caregiver, whose diligent care and patience blessed Loma immensely in her latter years. Special thanks also to Mary Melton and Janet Adams, as well as Hands of Wisdom and Heritage Hospice for their care.

As in Proverbs 31, her children, biological and spiritual, rise up and call her blessed for her life. Loma’s life leaves us a legacy of faith in Jesus Christ, devotion to family, hard work, unwavering hospitality, and the best biscuits and gravy, cornbread, fried peach pies, and coconut cake we’ve all ever had.

Funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Monday, August 30, 2021, in the Hanner Funeral Chapel with Bro. David Graham officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Hanner Funeral Service.

Interment will be in Pine Crest Cemetery.