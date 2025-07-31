Sponsor

Charles Edward Johnson, Jr.

October 7, 1955 – July 24, 2025

Charles Edward Johnson, Jr., age 69, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on July 24, 2025. Born on October 7, 1955, in Lufkin, Texas, he was the beloved son of Virginia L. Johnson and Charles Edward Johnson, Sr.

Charlie proudly served in the United States Army and later worked as a Miller County Sheriff’s Deputy. He retired from the Red River Army Depot in 2020, having dedicated many years to serving his community and country.

A man of many passions, Charlie found joy in the simple things—making coffee for his beloved wife, Flo, taking his grandkids for rides in his military jeep, building model aircrafts, and sharing his love for parachutes with those around him. He loved spending time outdoors, especially camping and fishing at the lake, and was rarely seen without his loyal dog, Bella, by his side. Charlie was an avid traveler, having visited every state in the U.S. except Alaska.

He was known for his quick wit, love of a good joke, and his willingness to share a heartfelt sermon at any moment. Charlie had a deep faith and a generous spirit that touched the lives of many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Virginia Johnson; his brother, John T. Johnson; brothers-in-law, James “Jay” Brewer and Larry Joe Campbell; granddaughters Marissa Freeman and Delila Holt; and numerous friends and loved ones.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Floretta “Flo” Johnson of Hooks, Texas; his children: Jamie and J.R. Akin of Wamba, Texas; Ashley Deramcy of New Boston, Texas; Corey and Megan Johnson of Idabel, Oklahoma; Michael and Amanda Holt of Wake Village, Texas; Clairissa and Marc Freeman of Austin, Texas; and Jessica and Stephen Glass of Spotsylvania, Virginia.

He is also survived by his siblings: Sherry Allen, Glenda Johnson, Melinda and Shawn Knoche, and Lisa Brewer; cousins Nola and Jimmy Summerhill, and Donovan Gatewood; as well as 16 cherished grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.

Charlie’s legacy of laughter, service, and faith will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be at Church of God Union Assembly 4981 US-59, Texarkana, Texas 75501, on Saturday, August 2nd at 2 PM with visitation one hour prior to service. Internment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens (located at the back pavilion).