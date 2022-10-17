Advertisement

Charles Edward Miller died peacefully at home on October 12, 2022, at the age of 86 in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born on April 20, 1936, in Texarkana, Texas to Veda and Adolph Miller. He graduated from Texas High School in 1954. Upon graduation, he attended Texarkana Community College for two years where he became National President of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. He then transferred to the University of Texas at Austin where he received his Bachelors Degree and Doctorate of Jurisprudence. Upon graduating from the University of Texas Law School, he joined the United States Navy serving three years as a JAG Officer on the Admiral’s staff in San Francisco, California. He felt honored to serve on the staff of Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz. While stationed in San Francisco, he met a young nurse, Dorothy Roberts. After the completion of his military service, they were wed on August 13, 1966. They returned to Texarkana where he began his legal career.

A firm believer that all politics are local, Ed was very active in politics on a local, state, and national level. He served as a City Councilman in Texarkana, Texas from 1972-1978, and served two terms as Mayor Pro Tem. He was elected County Judge of Bowie County, Texas serving from 1979-1986. While serving as Bowie County Judge, the new courthouse was built on I-30 in New Boston and the Bi State Justice Center was built in downtown Texarkana. He served three terms on the Texas State Democratic Committee and represented the State of Texas for twelve years on the Democratic National Committee. He was an active member of Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School and served on various committees. He is a past President of the Texarkana Bar Association, served on the Christus St. Michael Foundation Board and a founding Patron of the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, as well as four siblings and their spouses A,P. Miller, Jr (Neta), John Franklyn Miller (Lillian), Martha Miller and William A. “Buddy” Miller.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Miller, his daughters and sons-in-law, Melinda and Greg Holt of The Woodlands, Texas and Anna Marie and Troy Hornsby of Texarkana, Texas, five grandchildren, Miller Hornsby, Connor Hornsby, Lauren Hornsby, Jared Holt and Austin Holt. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, James and Mary Thompson, brother and sister-in-law, Buzz and Sharon Roberts, sister-in-law Julia Miller, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church at 6203 N. Kings Highway with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church, Christus St. Michael Foundation and Hospice of Texarkana.

