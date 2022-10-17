Advertisement

Thelton Lee Baggett, age 83, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on October 12, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family.

Mr. Baggett was born on March 11, 1939 in Temple, Texas to his parents Charlie and Dora Baggett. Thelton enjoyed many things in life including golf, gambling, and smoking cigars.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Benman Baggett; and one sister, Thelma Ruth Baggett-Davis.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of fifteen years, Carolyn Baggett; two children, Tod Baggett and wife Kim, Leslie Cook and husband Derek; bonus daughter, Kary Bayless; four grandchildren, Angel Briscoe, Ranson Beard, Jason Smith, Jeremy Baugh; one great granddaughter, Savannah Velez; two sisters, Mary Ann Baggett Williams Collins, Edna Estelle Baggett Thompson; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

