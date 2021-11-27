Charles Franklin Newman

Advertisement

Charles Newman, age 59, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at a local hospital. He was born on December 8, 1961, in San Antonio, Texas to Thomas and Ginger Newman.

Mr. Newman loved playing guitar and had been a talented musician for decades. Most important to him was his daughter, Nina.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David Newman.

Advertisement

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Nina Newman and her mother, Alice Searcy; his sister, Nancy Lacy and her children, Josh and Caleb; his brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Caralyn Newman; his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth Newman Kidd and Kevin Kidd, their children, Hannah and Grace; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The family of Mr. Newman will hold private services at a later date. Arrangements are being made under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

