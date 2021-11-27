Millege Billy Norton

Advertisement

Millege “Ju Ju” Norton, Jr., age 72, of Texarkana, Texas, died on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

Millege was born on April 19, 1949 in Texarkana and was a graduate of Texas High in 1967 and Texas Tech University in 1971. Upon graduation, he began a career at Ralston Purina Co. then opened his own business, “Fancy Plants” and also worked for Townsquare Media both in Lufkin, Texas. Upon returning to Texarkana, he worked for Phillips and Sons Refrigeration until his retirement. He was an avid Texas Tech fan and was most proud to be a lifetime Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Millege Norton, Sr. and Margaret Norton.

Survivors include a brother, Andy Norton (Rene), his sister, Martha Clinton (Mike), his children, Matthew (Jessica) and Meredith Norton; three grandsons, several nieces and nephews and many friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Red Lick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Texarkana Hospice.

