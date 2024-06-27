Edna Jean Mathis

Sponsor

Edna Jean “Mamaw” Mathis, age 55, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, June 23, 2024, in a local hospice facility surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Mathis was born on February 20, 1969, in Dallas, Texas. Edna was a homemaker, Christian, and matriarch of the family. Known for her unwavering willingness to help others, your problems were hers, and Edna was always ready to give her advice and share a word of encouragement. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday, sharing with friends and family. She was an excellent cook, and the majority of the time, you could find her in the kitchen, making sure everyone had enough to eat. She was a loving, caring, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She also loved her two little fur babies, BB and Rainey. She was preceded in death by one son, Casey Smith, one sister, Cindy Mathis, and her parents, Stoney and Mary Mathis.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, Danny Smith of Texarkana, Arkansas; five sons and three daughters-in-law; Corey and Jeanna Smith of Texarkana, Arkansas; James Ford of Texarkana, Arkansas; Stoney and Brandi Smith of Diboll, Texas; Daniel and Ashley Smith of Texarkana, Texas; and Clayton Smith and his partner, Aaron Barefield of Frankston, Texas; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Tonya and Harry Cheatum of Cleburne, Texas; Diana Mathis of Philadelphia, Mississippi; Carol Mathis of Granbury, Texas; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe Mathis of Philadelphia, Mississippi; and James and Renee Mathis of Canton, Texas; twelve grandchildren, Alexandra Smith, Colton Smith, Hannah Smith, Chloi Smith, Caeson Smith, Madison Ford, Ethan Jackson, Sophia Smith, Rose Ford, Dawson Smith Ailey Ford and Amelia Smith, three great-grandchildren, Nora, Annaleigh and Casey and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Bro. Corey Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.