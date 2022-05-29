Advertisement

Charles Lee Downs passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday May 25, 2022 at his home with his family and special friends in New Boston, Tx. He was 55 years old and of Baptist faith. Charles was born January 07, 1967 in El Paso, Tx to Bill Edward Downs Malta, Tx and Mary Pace Downs New Boston, Tx. He was retired from the US Navy for over 20 years service and employed by Red River Army Depot as a Contract Specialist. He enjoyed vacations and camping with his family also hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Malcolm and Hazel Pace of Dekalb, Tx and Emma McDonald of Zwolle, La.

He is survived by his parents Bill Edward Downs Malta, Tx and Mary Pace Downs of New Boston, Tx. His wife Brenda Laurio Downs, son Billy Downs and daughter Cassey Downs of New Boston, Tx.

Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church New Boston, Tx Saturday May 28th at 1:00pm service will be at 2:00 pm under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home New Boston Tx with Bro Patrick Hunter officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

