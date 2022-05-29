Dewayne Basham

Advertisement

Dewayne Edward Basham, age 52, passed away on Tuesday May 10, 2022. Mr. Basham was born to Mary Paulette Basham and Charles Edward Basham on June 7, 1969, in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Dewayne was a licensed electrician and was employed by Granada Apartments as their maintenance supervisor.

Dewayne loved his children, grandchildren, and his dogs, wholeheartedly. He enjoyed listening to The Beatles, driving fast, gardening and video games, with Tomb Raiders and Resident Evil as his favorites. He loved watching movies and his favorite TV shows World Championship Wrestling and General Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandmother Frances Carnley and his grandson Cayden Edward Joe Basham.

Advertisement

He is survived by children, Charles and wife Brittany, Bret Anderson, Lauren Basham, Sean Basham and Sara Basham and fiancé Sonny Robb, and 13 grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

