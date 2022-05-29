Advertisement

Cynthia Marie McPherson, age 98 of Simms, Texas passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. McPherson was born April 30, 1924 in McKinney, Texas. She was a homemaker, member of New Boston Church of Christ and is preceded in death by her husband, Loran McPherson and a daughter, Elaine Bernice Farr.

She is survived by her daughter, Bettie Hammonds of Simms, Texas, a son, Horace L and wife, Virginia McPherson of Bay City, Texas, siblings, Floyd Merworth, Jr., Patsy June Adcock, Sumei Hon Merworth, Linda Prichard, Donnie Merworth, 8 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Services will be 3:00 PM, Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Church of Christ, New Boston with Bro. Kevin Cauley officiating. Interment will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. before services.

