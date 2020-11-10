Advertisement

Roger Turner Jones, 77, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Christus St. Michael Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

Roger was born April 2, 1943 to Johnny and Florine Jones in Avinger, Texas, the youngest of four children. He graduated from Texas High School in 1960. Roger served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam and continued his service till he retired 20 years later. After his service, Roger also worked for Red River Army Depot and was a truck driver for DeBoer Trucking where he retired at the age of 67.

Roger is survived by his wife Judy Jones; sons, Roger David Jones and Richard Bruce Jones and wife Stephanie; step-daughter, Lynne Tussey and husband Terry; grandchildren, Caden Jones, Colin Jones, Ryan Jones, Tamara Morgan, George Miller; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Blakely, Jace and Walker; Sister, Pat Kernodle and husband Bob; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Advertisement

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Barbara McAlister, and Judy Pierce.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Josh Ross officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chapewood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Roger Jones, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Roger Jones, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.