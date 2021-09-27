Advertisement

Charles Nathan Holder, age 74, of Nash, Texas, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home.

Mr. Holder was born October 5, 1946, in Mineral Wells, Texas. He was retired from Red River Army Depot.

Charles was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish. He enjoyed spending time with his family and always made sure that his childrens’ needs were met. He looked forward to coaching his daughter’s softball team each year. Charles was a very talented artist. He also enjoyed his two little furry friends, Faye and Maymee, but the most important part of his life was and creating memories with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, William, and Mamie Holder, and one sister, Novelda Hannaman.

He is survived by his children, Jennifer Holder of Nash, Texas; Christopher Holder and his wife Tera of Hooks, Texas; Nathan Holder of Hooks, Texas; Cara Holder of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Mary Adkinson of Saratoga, Arkansas; one brother, William Holder of Joaquin, Texas; one grandson, Dylan Holder of Little Rock, Arkansas and a host of friends and other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Memorials may be made to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital (Burn Unit), 1 Children’s Way, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202, or to The National Children’s Cancer Society, 500 N. Broadway # 1850, Street, Louis, Missouri, 63102.

A Celebration of life for Charles Holder will be at 12:00 Noon Saturday, October 2nd at the home of Chris and Tera Holder in Hooks, Texas.