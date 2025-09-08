Sponsor

Judy Carol Williams Booth, 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2025 in Fayetteville, AR. Judy served the Lord, her family, and her friends. She was always ready to step in and do whatever was needed for those she loved- often behind the scenes. She was patient, humble, kind, and so full of wisdom and love.

Judy’s heart belonged to Jesus first and second to her husband Roger. Having met during college at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, AR, they married and built a wonderful life in Texarkana, AR. For 30 years, Judy inspired countless students as a dedicated English teacher and counselor, sharing her love for literature and learning. Early on, she taught French at College Hill Junior High, but after having children, she spent several years teaching preschool and kindergarten at Beech Street Weekday Early Education. However, most of her career was spent teaching at Arkansas High School, home of the Razorbacks!

She was a highly respected and beloved teacher there. She later received her Masters in Counseling that was born out of her love to help others, but ultimately chose to go back to teaching because she felt she could help students more in the classroom. Graduation didn’t stop Judy’s love for her students. You couldn’t be with Judy in public without former students stopping her to visit and her offering to help someone that had been in her class. Judy’s love of teaching combined with her strong faith through 40 years of teaching Sunday School at Beech Street First Baptist Church, where she was a dedicated member of the choir and congregation. Judy greatly loved children too. She spent any amount of time needed helping and loving on her two children, grandchildren, and any others in need of care. Her grandchildren were the absolute apple of her eye! No one could make her laugh like her grandkids and Roger!

Born on October 5, 1949, to Lester and Vivian Williams in El Dorado, AR, Judy lived a life marked by devotion to faith, family, and community. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 49 years, Roger Winston Booth, and her brother, Marvin “Sonny” Williams. Judy leaves behind her son, Jeremy Williams Booth, 50, and his wife Kristyn, 55, and her daughter, Nicole Booth Jarratt, 47, and her husband Hugh, 47, along with four cherished grandchildren: Clay Booth, 23, Ava Booth 22, McCall Jarratt, 16, and Bo Jarratt, 10. Judy is survived by her sisters Gail Eubanks, Linda Freeman, Patsy Mouton, and many nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be held at Beech Street First Baptist Church September 8, 2025, at one o’clock in the afternoon with the service to follow at two. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or Beech Street First Baptist Church. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.