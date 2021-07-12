Charles Pickering

Advertisement

Charles Emmett Pickering, age 84, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Pickering was born November 25, 1936, in Simms, Texas. He was the sixth of seven children with five brothers and one sister. He was a partner and manager of P&S Packing Company for over 50 years, and he enjoyed raising Grey Brahman cattle throughout his life. Mr. Pickering was of the non-denominational Christian faith which was the most important part of his life. He valued spending time with his family and having fellowship with friends.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Wanda Pickering of Texarkana; one daughter, Charlotte Gibbs of Texarkana; two sons, Terry Pickering and partner Kelly Turner of Scottsdale, Arizona and Dennis Pickering and partner Jamie Watts of Henderson, Texas; four grandchildren, Shanna Gibbs, Courtney Banks and husband, Reginald Banks, Tyler Gibbs and fiancé London Lundstrum, and Anna Pickering; three great-grandchildren, Aeriana Jones, Reginald Banks, Jr., and Jaylon Banks; one brother and sister-in-law, James and Glenice Pickering of Texarkana and one sister-in-law, Laverne Pickering of Horatio.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Carl Hamilton, Randy Satterfield, and Ruth Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home.