Paul Leo Snyder age 76 of New Boston, Texas passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Snyder was born March 16, 1945 in New Boston, Texas. He was retired from Lone Star Steel and as a Guard with the Department of Criminal Justice, Telford Unit and was a United States Army and Army National Guard Veteran. He was also a member of Berachah Church, Houston, Texas and is preceded in death by his parents Romey and Myrtle Snyder and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, June Snyder of New Boston, Texas, children, Richard Cole of Texarkana, Arkansas, Rebekah and husband Leaman Edwards of Texarkana, Texas, David and wife Jacque Bond of Hughes Springs, Texas, Enoch and Angie Snyder of Findlay, Ohio, Chris Henry and wife Dusty Bond of Hughes Springs, Texas, Melissa and husband Kenny Esch of Huntsville, Alabama, three brothers, Jack Snyder, Bobbie Snyder and Guy Snyder, one sister, Eva Kenny, 24 grandchildren and great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 6:00 util 8:00 P.M. at Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. in Dennis Cemetery, Hughes Springs, Texas with Bro. David Bond officiating and under the direction of Bates Rolf, New Boston.