Advertisement

Charles Thomas Turner, age 73, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. Turner was born September 8, 1947, in Texarkana, Texas to Frank and Thelma Bohon Turner. He worked as a maintenance supervisor for Budget Host Hotels. Charles enjoyed fishing and hunting and was quite the handyman. He will be missed by all who knew them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Lori Turner Crouse, and his brothers and sisters, Mildred Rinehart, Frank Turner, Jr., Preston Turner, Aubrey Turner, Pete Turner, Leroy Turner, Loyce Moon, and Wilma Riggs.

Advertisement

Survivors include his wife, Angela Bishop; his four sons, Tommy Turner, Robbie Turner, Michael Qualls, Dennis Qualls, and Zachary Bishop; two sisters, Addie Rodgers and Judy Anderson; two special nieces, Karen Miles and Kimbo Cheramie along with numerous grandchildren and other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services were held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Charles Turner, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.