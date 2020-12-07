Ronny Goff

Advertisement

Ronny Lynn Goff, 66, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Mr. Goff was born September 3, 1954 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He served in the United States Army for seven years and then went on to retire from the military through the National Guard. He also worked in Civil Service for the Defense Logistics Agency at Red River Army Depot and then retired a second time.

He is preceded in death by his parents Foy Goff and Belle Smith Goff; two brothers, Jerry Goff and Ernest Goff; and one grandson, Tristan Chisum.

He is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Sandra Goff; one son, Shane Goff and his wife, Tara; one daughter, Christy Chisum; five grandchildren, Eli Goff, Christina Briggs, Cody Pemberton, Dakota Pemberton, and Trinity Chisum; one great-grandson, Liam Briggs; and two brothers, Danny Goff and Terry Goff.

Graveside services are family only. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Mr. Goff will lie in state at the funeral home until service time on Saturday.

