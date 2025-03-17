Sponsor

Juanita Pilgreen, age 76, of Fouke, AR, left her earthly body to join her Heavenly Father on March 13, 2025, at a local hospital.

Juanita was born on June 23, 1948, to her parents, Norene and Martin Thomas Sr. She was a graduate of Fouke High School and a retired secretary for Dr. Jaros Eye Care. She enjoyed crocheting, taking care of her flowers and garden, and canning. She also enjoyed painting rocks to share with others.

She was a simple and to the point woman, who was full of love and life. She was a faithful member of Springhill Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, David Thomas.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Glenn Pilgreen of Fouke, AR; her three children, Brent Pilgreen of Texarkana, AR, Christy Gregory, and husband, Edwin, of Fouke, AR, Misty Burris, and husband, Curtis, of Fouke, AR; her grandchildren, Shelia Watkins, and husband, Kevin, Kari Yarbrough, and husband, Colton, April Burris, Amanda Burris, and husband, Scott Liveoak; Britton Carlton, Brynlee Carlton, and McKennah Carlton, Edwin Gregory, Jr. and wife, Lisa Hubbs; seven great-grandchildren; her siblings, Martin Thomas Jr., Betty Ann Davis, George Thomas, and Melvin Thomas; along with a host of other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, on Monday, March 17, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Rev. Bill Robinson officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Burial will be in Independence Cemetery.