Charles Wayne Byers was born on June 11, 1938, in Bingen, Arkansas, a small community outside of Nashville, Arkansas. He died on May 11, 2022, in Hallsville, Texas with his family at his bedside. Wayne was a devoted husband and father. He was a car enthusiast and was noted for always having a sharp, clean car. He was also very particular about his lawn and landscaping appearance. He retired from United Parcel Service as a feeder driver after 26 years of service. He served on the Board of Directors for Texarkana Resources for the Disabled for a number of years. He was a member of Texarkana Masonic Lodge No. 341, a 33-degree Mason, and Past Grand Chaplain of the Grand Lodge of Arkansas. He was a friend to all who knew him and was always ready to help someone in need. He made many “gifts” of financial assistance to needy people and never mentioned it to anyone. He loved being outdoors and never shirked hard work. He loved listening to classic country and southern gospel music, watching his bird feeder, and reading his Bible daily. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Hallsville, Texas. He would want to be remembered as a Christian, a hard worker, an honest man, a provider for his family, and a true friend.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 64 years, Edith, and his youngest son, Marty, both of Hallsville, Texas and a number of cousins. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Michael Wayne Byers, whom he loved dearly. Wayne was the oldest of five children and was the last sibling left in his family. The family expresses our most sincere gratitude to DeShun Jeffery, our angel, and an answer to prayer, for the loving and tender care she gave Wayne during his illness.

A celebration of life will be at 2:00 P.M. on May 14, 2022, at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas, Chapel with Rev. David Watkins officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 P.M. until service time.

Memorials may be made to: Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, 3015 East 19th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854.

