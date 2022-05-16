Advertisement

Helen Lucille Megill, 85, of Simms, TX, passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2022. She was born to Ted and Avis (Lackey) White in Albuquerque, NM, on August 15, 1936.

Wednesday afternoon Mom slipped away. We waited and watched so she wouldn’t have to be alone, but she tricked us when we stepped out of the room; she did it her way. This gentle woman went to be with her Lord and her family. Those who knew her understood that this was what she had been waiting on. We will miss her love and laughter, but we will always feel them.

Those left to cherish her memory are sons Mike (Karla) Watts, Mickey (Pam) Watts, Josh (Jamie) Megill; sisters Mildred Lee, Joyce (Harlan) Fulmer, Francis (Hank) Averette, Kathryn Christensen, Marilyn Bellew (Wayne), 27 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters Brenda Davison and Cindy Jones; sons Kenneth “Curly” Watts and Chris Bryant; brothers J.C. White and Junior White; sisters Evelyn Lewis, Betty Alman, Alice Hillhouse, and Margie Yount.

Graveside services will be Hillcrest Cemetery Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10 a.m., with Brother Wayne Bellew officiating.

Arrangements are by Bates-Rolf Funeral Home, 502 S. McCoy Blvd., New Boston, TX 75570

