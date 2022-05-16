Joyce Browning

Advertisement

Joyce Bensinger Browning, age 94, of Texarkana passed away May 11, 2022, at Hospice of Texarkana. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on October 20, 1927, to Alfred G. and Lillian Bensinger. She was a retired LVN from Wadley Regional Medical Center. Ms. Browning was known by her co-workers as “JB” and “Granny B” by her grandchildren. She loved living with her art, playing in the dirt and making her yard beautiful, and creating works of art with cross-stitch. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching English movies. She loved Oreo, Brownie, Max, and Honey all of the rescued crew. She is preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter, Kathryn Lee Browning; her brothers, Fredrick Bensinger and Sgt. 1st Class Alfred Gady “Gerald” Bensinger, Jr. (North Korea) and her ex-spouse Keith Browning.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol Silvey of Texarkana, Gayle Browning (Dick) of Maumelle, Arkansas; one grandson, Ryan Silvey (Lesleigh) of Texarkana; three great-grandchildren, Dylan Silvey of Bryant, Arkansas, Ryleigh and Sadee Silvey of Texarkana. She is also survived by a number of nephews and nieces and a special bonus granddaughter Misti McLelland.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Texarkana for their brief, but loving care and to those who prayed for her and sat with her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Direct cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or Texarkana Humane Society.

