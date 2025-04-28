Sponsor

Charles Wayne “Charlie” Seedle, 44, passed away on April 22, 2025.

He was born on June 17, 1980, in Texarkana, Texas, to Randy Seedle and Nellie Angel.

Charlie was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed spending his free time enjoying food and hanging out with his dog, Toby.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Catherine Pribilski Seedle; his father, Randy Seedle; his mother, Nellie Angel; two sisters, Jennifer Seedle and Sarah Seedle; four nieces and nephews, Sophia Conkleton, Sonja Sims and husband Bruce, Donovan Conkleton, and Malia Seedle; two great- nieces and nephews, Waylon Sims and Mary Lou Sims; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 1:00- 2:00 P.M.