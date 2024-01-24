Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Charles Wayne Goodman, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, January 22, 2024 at his residence.

Mr. Goodman was born September 25, 1935 in Roxton, Texas. He was retired from Cooper Tire, member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church, member of the Steel Workers Union and was a veteran of the Army National Guard of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Thompson; one son, David “Pete” Goodman and by one granddaughter, Nina Marie Goodman.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Babb Goodman of Texarkana, Texas; two sons, Tracy Goodman and wife Stephanie of Nash, Texas and Stephen Goodman and wife Amy of Cedar Hill, Texas; three daughters, Teresa Webb and husband Joe of Fouke, Arkansas, Barbara Francis and husband Kelly of Redwater, Texas and Stephanie Goodman of Texarkana, Texas; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 26, 2024 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Owens and Rev. Kelley Joe Owens officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday at the Restland Cemetery, Roxton, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening, from 6-8 P.M.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Hillcrest Baptist Church, Texarkana, Texas