Cleveland Levi Sewell, age 69, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 22, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Cleve was born February 15, 1954, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana.

He was the former maintenance engineer for Dillard’s Department Store in Texarkana and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He loved his daughter, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter unconditionally. Cleve was kind, tendered-hearted, and placed everyone’s needs before his own. He also had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Dorothy Sewell, and one grandson, Bradon Prewitt.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Darlene Sewell of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Scott Smith of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Brenda Laird of Stuttgart, Arkansas; Martha and Jimmy Roach of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Vicki Sewell of Laurel, Mississippi; one grandson, Will Prewitt of Texarkana, Arkansas; one granddaughter, Kaylee Prewitt of Texarkana, Arkansas; and one great-granddaughter, Emery Prewitt and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Cleve’s life will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Pinson Park Baptist Church with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 to 1:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY. 10305.