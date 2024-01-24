Sponsor

Marilyn Aileen Follis, age 78, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in a local hospice facility surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Follis was born on June 28, 1945, in Camden, Arkansas, and lived most of her life in Fouke. She was a homemaker and a Christian. Marilyn was a determined, headstrong, stubborn individual. She never wavered from giving her opinion on the matter, even if she was not asked. She had a tender heart and was also willing to lend a helping hand. She could spend hours upon hours shopping and never complain.

She loved to sit on her back porch watching and feeding the birds. She also loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and camping. Her family looked forward to camping each year at Dierks Lake, the Little Missouri River, and Kelly Lake. Marilyn loved her family and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. She cherished the times with her family riding in her daughter’s Jeep in the mountains and the country back roads on her ATV.

She is survived by her four daughters and three sons-in-law, Teresa Hanson of Houston, Texas; Barbara “Sam” Ramsey and her husband, Doug of Fouke, Arkansas; Wendy and Scott Opperman of Aurora, Colorado; Melissa and Dee Evans of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Norma Dixon of Genoa, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Courtney Wetmore and her husband Mike, Briana Orgeron, Kelsey Ashton and her husband Brian, Cole Opperman, Brooke Cortez, Logan Hickson and his wife, Kristene, Nolan Hickson and Hannah Opperman; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Todd Reed officiating. Burial will be in Holly Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.