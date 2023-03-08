Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Charles Wesley Mackey, Sr., 83, passed away on Sunday, March 5th, in Texarkana, Arkansas, after a battle with cancer. He was born on June 21, 1939, in Diboll, Texas, to Paul William and Elsie Keys Mackey.

Charles served his country in four enlistments. He joined the United States Navy at 17 and served aboard the USS John Hancock aircraft carrier as a radio and tele-type operator. Those skills later took him to a job in communications at Red River Army Depot for 33 years as well as his next 3 military services. He was in the Texarkana Army Reserve Postal Unit for 3 years, the 223rd Arkansas Air National Guard Combat Communications Squadron for 8 years, and the 917th Communications Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base for 14 years. He retired as a master sergeant at 60 years old. In August 2022, he was honored by the nationwide Let Freedom Ring Quilters with a Quilt of Valor at the Texarkana, Arkansas, American Legion Post 58.

Charles was a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church, Texarkana Arkansas American Legion Post 58, and past president of the Four States Amateur Radio Club.

Charles enjoyed deer hunting, talking on HAM radio, and watching the Cowboys play football. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Charles is survived by Grace, his wife of 60 years, three sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck and Tonja Mackey of Texarkana, Arkansas, Jeff and Jennifer Mackey of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Brett and Barbara Mackey of Texarkana, Arkansas. He was GrandDad to 5 grandchildren, Trey (Jessie) Mackey of McLean, Virginia, Taylor Mackey of Texarkana, Arkansas, Elise Mackey of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Christian (Samantha) Mackey of Texarkana, Texas, and Collin Mackey of Texarkana, Arkansas. He had one sister, Pat Stewart, of Texarkana, Arkansas, and one brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Ann Mackey of Red Lick, Texas. He had many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and 2 special brothers-in-law, Orval Stewart, deceased, and Jerry (Verdene) Lingo of Newhope, Arkansas.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Texarkana for their care and support during his final days. They would also like to thank his doctors, Dr. Gary Engstrom and Dr. Todd Payne and the nurses and staff of Christus St. Michael’s oncology clinic located in the Collom and Carney building. Their care and kindness were a godsend during his treatments.

Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, with funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., at Texarkana Funeral Home, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas, with Rev. Eric Chaffin officiating. Burial will be at East Memorial Garden.

