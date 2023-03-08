Advertisement

LaVaughn Taylor, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas, died March 5, 2023 in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Taylor was born on August 12, 1937, in Sulfur Rock, Arkansas to Ruben and Faye Heflin. Well known in her community for her devotion to God she worked for thirty three years in the Baptist Bookstore and was a member of Northern Hills and later Bethel Baptist Church. People around her knew her as a woman who cared a great deal for children, she served as a superintendent for the children’s chapel, worked on the PTA, and always made sure to crochet a special blanket for each newborn baby that she heard about.

She is preceded in death by her parents, as well as by her husband, Buddy Taylor.

Survivors include her children, Jerry Taylor and his wife Karen, and Laura Bowers and her husband Neil; five grandchildren, Lacey Whitehead and her husband Ryan, Paul Bowers, Krystle Bonham, Kimberly Bonham, and Tiffany Bonham; one Sister-in-Law, Jean Singleton, as well as six great-grandchildren and numerous other beloved friends and family members.

Visitation will be held from 6pm – 8pm, Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Services will be held 1pm, Friday, March 10, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Harris officiating.