Charles William Davis

Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Charles William “Charlie” Davis of Hot Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord November 23rd, 2023, in Texarkana, TX.

Charlie was born on August 12th, 1947, in Longview, TX, to William Gray “Bill” Davis, Jr. and Pearl Jean Autrey Davis. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, paternal grandparents, Gray and Ophelia Davis, and maternal grandparents, Charlie and Janie Autrey.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Genia, of Hot Springs, AR, four sons, Chuck, Texarkana, TX, Gray (Angie), Atlanta, TX, Reid (Gretchen), Lexington, SC, and Colt, Palolo, HI, ten grandchildren, Jessica, Jolie, Gray, Lily, Dallan, Savannah, Scarlett, Cole, Lyla, and Lexi, and three great-grandchildren, Paxton, Caroline, and Ellie May, one sister, Janie Fields (Earl), Fischer, TX, niece, Lesa Sowell (Randy), Boerne, TX, great-nephew Will, Nashville, TN, one very special cousin, Donna Davis, Diana, TX, father-in-law Edwin Prator, Queen City, TX, his best friend of 41 years, Lindsey Greenwell, and his precious feline fur baby, Lexi Jade.

Charlie was a Christian and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Malvern, AR, where he loved listening to the sermons and singing the old gospel hymns.

Charlie graduated from Texas High School, Texarkana, TX, in 1965 and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Texas A&M University in Texarkana, TX. He proudly served in the United States Army, the United States Navy, and the United States Coast Guard, in the Coast Guard Investigative Services Division.

He began his career in law enforcement in Texarkana working for both the City of Texarkana, TX, Police Department and the City of Texarkana, AR, Police Department, retiring from the City of Texarkana, AR, Police Department in 1997. He went on to serve as the Assistant Director of the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Enforcement Division and as the Director of the Arkansas Tobacco Control Board. He ended his career as the Alcoholic Beverage Control Senior Agent for Garland County, AR, and the surrounding counties.

Of all of his earthly accomplishments, Charlie was the most proud of his “Boys”. He never passed up the opportunity to tell his Boys how much he loved them and how proud he was of their accomplishments.

Charlie loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing were his favorite hobbies as a young man. In his forties, he discovered his love of chasing a little white ball down a fairway and he was hooked. He was a member of the Fore Seasons Golf Group at the Diamondhead Golf and Country Club in Hot Springs, AR.

Charlie loved life and lived it to the fullest. He never met a stranger and placed great value in meeting new people as well as staying in touch with those from his past. He was the “life of the party” and had a smile that would light up any room. He was a generous man and a true patriot. He was a wonderful husband and father and a true friend to many. Charlie was special and will be held dearly in the hearts of those who love him.

Now, close your eyes and think of the last time you saw Charlie. He was probably smiling.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, December 1, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

A very special thanks to the Administrator and Staff of Oaks Memory Care and Heritage Hospice in Texarkana, TX, for taking such great care of Charlie.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association would be greatly appreciated.

Isaiah 40:31 “But they that wait upon the Lord, shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint.”

