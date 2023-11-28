Tommy Dean Turley

Sponsor

Mr. Tommy Turley, age 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Mr. Turley was born October 14, 1950, in Texarkana, Arkansas and had been a lifetime resident. He was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church, a Shriner, and retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company after 44 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mattie Turley. His greatest joy was watching and traveling to see his grandkids play sports.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Cindy Smith Turley of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Wendi and Kevin Knotts of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, TJ and Amanda Turley of Texarkana, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Jacob Knotts (Kailey), Savannah Langford (Kamron), Dylan Turley, Olivia Turley, and Claire Turley, one sister, Debra Dyer of Texarkana, Arkansas, his step-mother, Carol Turley, and a huge number of nieces, nephews, other family members, and special friends.

A celebration of his life will be at 1:00 P.M. Monday at Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar and Rev. Michael Daugherty officiating. Burial will be at Rondo Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Children’s Center, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103, or to Rondo Cemetery, Texarkana, AR.

Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

